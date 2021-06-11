We're watching an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico that has a low chance of further development over the next five days.

What You Need To Know The area is located just off the east coast of Mexico





It has a low chance of development for now





Models have it moving north and bringing impacts to the U.S.



Not much has happened in the tropics since Tropical Storm Ana spent time northeast of Bermuda. By this time last year, we already had three named storms.

Two of them, Bertha and Cristobal, made landfall as tropical storms in the U.S mainland.



But now we're watching an area in the Gulf that could bring some impacts to the South and Southeast. This is exactly in the area where tropical systems tend to develop this time of year.



Models have it moving north or northeast, but the risk for a strong storm looks low. Right now, we're looking at heavy rain impacting anywhere from Texas to Florida.

Of course, we're still a ways out from these potential impacts, so we'll have to keep an eye out for any changes to the forecast and to see where exactly this system goes.