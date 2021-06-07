The southwestern Caribbean Sea is quiet now, although a disturbance may try to develop there late this week.

What You Need To Know The only area with possible development for now is the southwestern Caribbean



Development chances are low over the next five days



Any disturbance that forms is forecast to move toward Central America

It's been a couple of calm weeks since Tropical Storm Ana spent time northeast of Bermuda. Now, the next spot to watch is the southwestern Caribbean.

A low pressure system may develop in that region toward Thursday or Friday. At this point, the National Hurricane Center sees low odds of a tropical system forming within the next five days.

If something does develop, it would move northwest toward Central America.

While tropical systems can develop across a huge area of the Atlantic basin, they tend to do it in the Gulf of Mexico or off the Southeast coast this time of year. Spectrum News meteorologists are ready to help throughout the season.