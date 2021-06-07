The southwestern Caribbean Sea is quiet now, although a disturbance may try to develop there late this week.
It's been a couple of calm weeks since Tropical Storm Ana spent time northeast of Bermuda. Now, the next spot to watch is the southwestern Caribbean.
A low pressure system may develop in that region toward Thursday or Friday. At this point, the National Hurricane Center sees low odds of a tropical system forming within the next five days.
If something does develop, it would move northwest toward Central America.
While tropical systems can develop across a huge area of the Atlantic basin, they tend to do it in the Gulf of Mexico or off the Southeast coast this time of year. Spectrum News meteorologists are ready to help throughout the season.