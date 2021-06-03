More dry air is on the way for the workweek, bringing lower storm chances and warmer temperatures.

What You Need To Know Lower rain and storm chances are expected for much of the week



Highs for the week will be in the low- to mid-90s



Rain chances will likely increase late week

As drier air moves in from the Atlantic, just a few isolated showers and storms are expected for both Monday and Tuesday. Highs to start the week will be in the low 90s.

The somewhat lower rain chances will continue midweek, but a few isolated cells will still develop. The bigger story will be the warmth, with highs climbing back into the low to mid-90s.

Our weather pattern becomes a bit stagnant late week, with isolated storms expected in the afternoon but most staying dry. The warmth will remain, though, with temperatures holding in the low to mid-90s.

There are some indications that more moisture will move in for Friday and next weekend. This will result in higher rain and storm chances across Central Florida, with highs holding in the low 90s.