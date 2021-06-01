The weather was abnormally pleasant for getting outside in Central Florida during May.

However, while the weather was nice for outdoor plans, it was extremely dry.

What You Need To Know May 2021 surpassed 1961 for the driest year on record in Orlando



Orlando averages 4.02 inches of rain in May



All of Central Florida finished well below average for rainfall in May

In fact, this May went down as the driest May on record for Orlando.

The Orlando International Airport only picked up 0.17 inches of rain. That is nearly four inches drier than average.

May is not necessarily a rainy month, but this is generally when we start to transition into the rainy season.

We had teases of the rainy season trying to kick into gear toward the end of the month, but the rain continued to be sparse and widely scattered.

It was not just Orlando that finished way below normal for rainfall. Daytona Beach and Melbourne also finished more than two inches drier than average. Sanford and Leesburg both finished more than an inch below normal.

Orlando was the only location with a record-dry May.

Hopefully, we turn the corner in June before drought conditions try to settle in.