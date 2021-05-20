The area of disturbed weather near Bermuda is now Subtropical Storm Ana.

What You Need To Know This is the seventh year in a row with a named storm before June 1



Ana will stay out at sea with no impacts to the U.S.



The storm will dissipate early next week as it moves east

For the seventh year in a row, the National Hurricane Center has named a system before June 1, the "official" start of the hurricane season.

Subtropical Storm Ana formed early Saturday morning after moving into an area of warmer waters. The storm will not pose any threat to the U.S., but Bermuda could face tropical storm-force winds this weekend.

It won't hang around for very long, either. A non-tropical system will sweep it to the east into a harsher environment early next week.

A second disturbance that was in the Gulf of Mexico came ashore in Texas this morning, ending its chance of becoming a tropical system.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its outlook for this year's Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday. Even if this year isn't as active as 2020 was, it's still wise to prepare now - it takes just one hurricane hitting where you live to make it a bad season.