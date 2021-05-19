The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance northeast of Bermuda, but currently sees only a low chance of it developing.

Forecasters at the NHC currently give the system a 30% chance of developing.

The cluster of disorganized storms may drift south into warmer ocean waters later this week. It has a narrow window of time to potentially become a subtropical system before it gets swept to the east. If it does develop, it would stay well away from the U.S. coast and affect only Bermuda and open ocean.

Ana is first up on this year's list of Atlantic names.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1, although a named storm has developed before that date for the past six years. Even if this year isn't as active as 2020 was, it's still wise to prepare now - it takes just one hurricane hitting where you live to make it a bad season.