Tropical Storm Andres formed in the Eastern Pacific on Sunday, becoming the earliest storm on record in that ocean basin.

It is no threat to land, and it's expected to dissipate by midweek.

It might only be early May, but we're already off and running in the tropics season.

On Sunday, the National Hurricane Center named Tropical Storm Andres in the Eastern Pacific, making it the first storm of the Eastern Pacific's hurricane season.

According to Colorado State University hurricane expert Dr. Phil Klotzbach, Andres is the earliest storm on record in the Eastern Pacific, surpassing the old record set just four years ago by Tropical Storm Adrian.

Tropical Storm #Andres has formed in the eastern tropical Pacific. Andres is the earliest calendar year eastern tropical Pacific (to 140°W) named storm formation on record, breaking old record of May 10 set by Adrian in 2017. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/JedYGVOIA9 — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) May 9, 2021

The storm formed well off the west coast of Mexico, and it continues to move away. As it moves northwest, it'll gradually weaken and dissipate midweek.

The Eastern Pacific is, of course, a different body of water than the Atlantic Ocean basin, where tropical storms and hurricanes that impact the United States almost always form.

The two ocean basins often have an inverse relationship, meaning that if the Atlantic is busier (as it was in 2020), the Eastern Pacific is generally quieter, and vice versa.