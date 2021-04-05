The Lyrids meteor shower is visible most of April, but this year, it may be an underwhelming show.
What You Need To Know
- The Lyrids meteor shower will be visible later this month
- It peaks the night of April 22-23
- It typically produces 10-20 per hour at its peak
The shower runs from April 16-25, and it will peak the night of the 22-23.
On peak night, typically 10-20 "shooting stars" are visible per hour. Shooting stars are leftover dust particles from the comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher. As those particles enter Earth's atmosphere, they burn up, creating brief streaks across the sky.
Unlike last year, where a new moon coincided with the peak, we're expecting a full moon. Not only that, we're expecting a supermoon.
The moon's orbit around Earth isn't a perfect circle, so at times in that orbit, it's closer to Earth than others. When a full moon occurs during this closest approach, it's a supermoon.
We may have better luck with the Aquarids, which peak May 6-7, producing a max of around 30 shooting stars per hour.