Imagine walking out into your backyard and having thousands of tiny eyes staring at you. That’s what happened to people in Australia when rain led to massive flooding.

What You Need To Know Rainfall has flooded many areas in New South Wales



Spiders and insects are finding refuge in people's homes



The critters should retreat to their original homes after the waters recede

Torrential rainfall in Australia caused massive flooding in New South Wales, leading to a warning sent out to residents to watch out for venomous spiders.

With the flooding, many spiders were forced out of their habitats and sought refuge in dry areas. This included people’s fences, the sides of buildings, and even inside people’s homes.

People living in that area had to deal with scared spiders climbing into their boats and even up their legs.

Matt Lovenfosse, a resident in New South Wales, showed what the swarm of spiders looked like in the video above.

If spiders weren’t enough for you, snakes have found new homes in trees. Ants, crickets, and skinks have also tried to shelter in people’s houses.

Fortunately, there have been no deaths from the floodwaters or venomous critters. The spiders, snakes, and insects should retreat to their original homes after the floodwaters recede.

