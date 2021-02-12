Despite February being part of Central Florida’s dry season, it seems like rain threatens the Daytona 500 each year.

While that’s not necessarily been the case for all sixty-two years of the Daytona 500, it has still caused many issues. Rain, storms, and temperature extremes play a big role in the 500-mile race each year.

What You Need To Know The Daytona 500 is in February every year



Rainfall has occurred at 25 past races



There have been many delays but only two postponements

The Hottest Daytona 500

Daytona Beach typically sees high temperatures in the low 70s in February. There are times, however, that these numbers can climb much higher. The warmest Daytona 500 on record occurred back in 1975, with the temperature reaching 85 degrees.

Even though this is not close to the hottest temperatures Central Florida sees, it can still cause quite a few problems for drivers.

Race cars do not come with air conditioning, so the inside of the car can be anywhere between 30-40 degrees warmer than the air temperature. This can lead to dehydration and cramping during the several hours drivers are racing.

While 1975 holds the official record, there are six other years when temperatures reached the 80s for the Daytona 500.

The Coldest Daytona 500

Temperatures can fluctuate quite a bit during February in Central Florida. We’ve already discussed how much warmer they can climb, but what about when the temperatures drop?

The coldest running of the Daytona 500 occurred on February 26, 1967, when temperatures only reached 48 degrees.

The cold doesn’t affect the driver inside the car as much as the heat, but it can affect how the car performs on the track. It’s also a bit shocking for fans attending the race since it’s not often Florida’s highs reach the 40s!

No other Daytona 500 held temperatures in the 40s, but there were eight races with highs only in the 50s.

The Wettest Daytona 500

One of the most memorable races occurred in 2014 when rain and storms rocked the Daytona 500. After only 38 of the 200 laps, rain started to fall, and they delayed the race.

Soon after the rain started, storms moved in. The first of two tornado warnings for Volusia County, which includes the Daytona International Speedway, was issued at 2:30 p.m. They evacuated the grandstands, and fans took shelter beneath them.



This warning lasted for about an hour, but another tornado warned storm moved in soon after. It wasn’t until around 5 p.m. that the storms moved out, and the Daytona 500 resumed. Luckily, no tornado touched down that day.

It was the wettest race day with almost an inch of rain in Daytona Beach. Twenty-five other Daytona 500 races have seen at least a trace of rain, and out of those 25, five of those times received over half an inch.



The most recent Daytona 500 that had to deal with heavy rain was just last year, on February 16, 2020. Not only did steady rain delay the race, but it was only the second time in history that they had to reschedule the Daytona 500. The first rescheduled race was back in 2012.

Unfortunately, for the sixty-third running of the Daytona 500 this Sunday, rain could be an issue again. A cold front is moving in and will spark scattered showers and a few storms throughout the day.

To stay up to date on the forecast, make sure to download our Spectrum News app here.