UPDATE: The National Weather Service has classified the tornado as an EF-0, meaning it had wind speeds between 65-85 mph.

NWS Meteorologists in Tallahassee have confirmed an EF-0 tornado that moved through southern portions of Leon county. Information is still considered preliminary. Additional information will be available as we review the damage. #FLwx #Tallahassee https://t.co/XVnSZnMhRR pic.twitter.com/P6vR1P61YQ — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) January 27, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY:

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A tornado touched down near the airport in Florida's capital city Wednesday, causing damage to the airport before moving east into residential neighborhoods, the National Weather Service said. Thousands are without power.

The city of Tallahassee tweeted photos at Tallahassee International airport showing a flipped plane and a damaged hangar. The airport was closed as officials assessed damage, but there were no reported injuries.

The damage assessment is underway at @TLHAirport, which remains closed. pic.twitter.com/9q9wg3yfZo — City of Tallahassee (@CityofTLH) January 27, 2021

The National Weather Service says it is having communications issues with its weather radar at the airport, but the radar itself was not damaged.

City officials say about 3,000 customers are without power.

The tornado also caused damage in the city's Southwood community, where several state offices are located, as well as scattered neighborhoods south of downtown, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jasmine Montgomery.

Weather radar at the airport was still intermittent as the storm moved to counties east of Tallahassee, but Montgomery said the weather service had other radar available to keep watch on the system.

A survey team will be on the ground Wednesday afternoon to determine the intensity of the storm.