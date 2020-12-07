If you notice more sniffles and worsening allergy symptoms this time of year, you may be suffering from “Christmas Tree Syndrome,” according to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

What You Need To Know If you purchase a pine tree, and begin sneezing, you may be reacting to pine pollen



Mold spores are also a possible culprit



Artificial trees can also cause allergies to flare because of dust



Some types of live trees are better than others for allergies

If you notice more symptoms with a live pine tree in the house, pine pollen may be the problem. Or, experts say it may actually be mold spores growing on the Christmas tree that’s causing your watery eyes.

In a 2011 study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, more than 50 kinds of mold where found on samples researchers brought in from their own Christmas trees.

Even fake trees pack their own allergy issues because of dust that may have accumulated over the past year in storage.

Which Live Christmas Tree is Best When You Have Allergies?

If you're one of the many allergic to pine, but are dead-set on a live Christmas tree, experts recommend trying a fir, spruce, or cypress.

A White Fir and Leyland Cypress are two popular suggestions for those with allergies or who are sensitive to tree scents.