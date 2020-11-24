The word 'ever' is an adverb with the first listed definition being 'at any time.'

'On record,' when used in weather or climate, is defined in the Glossary of Meteorology as; The length of time that continuous, reliable observations of any of the weather elements are available at a particular location.

What You Need To Know The Earth and its weather have been occurring for about 4.543 billion years



Detailed daily weather observations have been occurring for about 100 to 150 years



Detailed weather satellites have been in existence for about 50 years

According to the National Geographic Society, the Earth is 4.543 billion years old. To give you an idea of how large a number that is, it would take you 144 years to count in seconds to reach 4.543 billion years.

A trillion seconds is about 31,688 years!

Accurate daily weather observations began at various times across the globe. In the United States, temperature recordings within 0.1 degrees Fahrenheit started around the 1870s on the East Coast to the early 1900s on the West Coast.

In Central Park, New York, the accurate daily records, known as the period of record, used by the National Weather Service (NWS), dates to 1869. In San Francisco, the period of record used by the NWS dates to 1927.

To put that in perspective, NYC has detailed weather observations of 151 years. San Francisco has weather observations of 93 years.

Since the Earth is 4.543 billion years old, we have only accurately captured 0.00000332% of the daily weather in NYC. The percentage is less in San Francisco.

News reports, paintings of historic events, ice core drilling, and isotope analysis in rock formations also give us clues to what weather and climate were like before the period of record.

Although, there truly isn't a way we can say a day 300 years ago was hotter or colder than the daily record high or low. We also can't say there were more or fewer hurricanes 100 years ago than this year's very active year in the Atlantic.

In essence, the Earth has been much hotter and colder, swinging back and forth from a 'too hot to trot' to a tropical paradise to an ice age. Here is an interesting link from Climate.gov that takes us back to when the Earth first developed.

Recently, we had an extremely active tropical season in the Atlantic Ocean while the Pacific Ocean has been very inactive.

Some headlines have said, 'the most hurricanes ever in the Atlantic,' but we must think about the age of the Earth and our detailed weather observations.

Did you know 2020 marks the 60th anniversary of the first weather satellite? We have about 50 years of weather satellite coverage of the entire earth. That is about 0.0000011% of the history of weather on the Earth.

Given that we have a small window of detailed weather observations since the Earth began, I think we should say 'on record' and not 'ever' when it comes to our weather records. Do you?