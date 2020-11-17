Thanksgiving 2020 is going to look a lot different this year than usual, of course.

But perhaps this year, warmer weather could help make a socially-distant outdoor feast a bit more plausible for many - including some who might not normally expect it.

What You Need To Know The national Thanksgiving weather outlook generally looks calmer



It could also trend warmer in a few areas as well



Warmer Thanksgiving weather could be extra important in 2020



AAA expects at least a 10 percent drop in travel nationally this year

While the meteorologists will have to fine-tune their forecast as Thanksgiving approaches, it looks like much of the country will be basking in unusually warm weather for late November.

The current outlook suggests that much of the eastern two-thirds of the country will enjoy rather balmy conditions for this time of year. Highs could flirt with 60 degrees on Thanksgiving afternoon as far north as New England and the Great Lakes.

That warmer weather could be accompanied by some rain in spots, though. A southerly flow ahead of an area of low pressure could boost temperatures - and rain chances as well.

A few showers and thunderstorms could dot the map from the Southeast into the Midwest, though it's not looking like Thanksgiving will be a complete washout in either of those locations.

The most unsettled Thanksgiving weather could disrupt the holiday in the Rocky Mountains and the Pacific Northwest, where cool, damp and snowy weather will make an outdoor feast impossible for most.

Hooray, Warm Thanksgiving!

This year more than most, of course, a warm and outdoor-friendly Thanksgiving will be an extra reason to celebrate in light of the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) are recommending, when possible, that Thanksgiving celebrations be conducted outdoors.

"Host outdoor rather than indoor gatherings as much as possible," the CDC says of safe COVID-19 holiday celebrations. "Even outdoors, require guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking."

Reduced Travel, Especially By Air

AAA is expecting the recent national surge in COVID-19 cases to significantly reduce the amount of travel this year across the country.

According to estimates from AAA, at least a 10% drop in U.S. travel is forecast for this year from Thanksgiving 2019 levels, a figure that could drop even further with the continued increase in confirmed cases and additional restrictions.

AAA said that's the largest one-year drop since the Great Recession of 2008.

The non-profit travel organization measures travel data every year. AAA expects air travel alone to drop by nearly 50% this year.