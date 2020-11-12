In my best Jim Nantz voice, “Hello friends.”

For the second year in a row professional golfs most renowned tournament will be a bit different than normal.

What You Need To Know Typically held in April, The Masters is taking place this week due to COVID-19



The iconic azaleas in Augusta, Georgia will be swapped for fall foliage



Rain is likely to disrupt the first day of the tournament Beyond that, the rest of the week looks to be dry and seasonable

Last year the threat for afternoon severe weather had golfers teeing off much earlier than normal for the final round. This year the COVID-19 pandemic has The Masters taking place in November rather than its customary second week of April.

A November Masters is going to look and feel a little different compared to when the tournament is played in April. I have no doubt that the course will look beautiful and be in immaculate shape.

With that being said, the famous azaleas will be missing from the course given the time of year. Hopefully some vibrant foliage will make up for the missing pretty pink flowers.

Speaking of the time of year, there will be significantly less daylight to work with compared to the second week of April. This year there will only be about 10.5 hours of daylight each day of the tournament, compared to just under 13 hours of daylight when it's played in early April.

To make sure everyone finishes their round, golfers will tee of both the 1st and 10th hole beginning at 7 a.m.

We are in a different season after all, but how much different is the weather in Augusta compared to early April?

Not that much actually!

Average temperatures range from the upper 40s in the morning to mid 70s during the afternoon in early April. This time of the year features average temperatures ranging from the low 40s in the morning to low 70s during the afternoon.

The weather is unfortunately going to play a big part in first round play. At the very least, heavy rain and thunderstorms will slow play and potentially delay it at times today.

The rest of the week looks great weather wise featuring dry conditions, comfortable temperatures, and lower humidity.