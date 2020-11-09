The Atlantic record for most named tropical cyclones in one season has been broken as Subtropical Storm Theta has formed in the Central Atlantic.

What You Need To Know Theta is expected to become a tropical storm



No U.S. impacts are expected



The storm breaks the record for most named storms in one season

Subtropical Storm Theta formed Monday night, breaking the record for most named storms in any Atlantic season.

Forecast

Fortunately, Theta won't be a U.S. threat. The forecast calls for the storm to gradually become a tropical storm as it heads near the Azores.

As it passes to the south, the storm is expected to stregnthen some as it moves east.

Breaking the Big One

With Theta, 2020 will eclipse 2005 for most named storms in any Atlantic hurricane season.

In the record-breaking 2005 season, 27 different storms received a name, one shy of 2020 with Eta in place. But after the 2005 season finished, the National Hurricane Center added a storm in the eastern Atlantic Ocean in its post-Atlantic season analysis.

While that re-analyzed storm never received a name, it means that the 2005 hurricane season officially featured 28 different storms.

The 2020 Atlantic season has now beaten 2005 for most named-storms. But that's just the start of the records that 2020's smashed - and a lot of those came within the past week or so.

Records, Records and More Records

After Tropical Storm Eta made landfall in the United States, it became the 12th tropical cyclone to do so. Here's a look at the other 11 U.S. landfalls.

You name the record, and there's a decent chance that the 2020 Atlantic tropical season's broken it.

From the earliest named storms on record to a record-breaking 12 landfalls, 2020 is producing a laundry list of records - and we still have a few weeks to go in the official season.