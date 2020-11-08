ORLANDO, Fla. — Brevard Public Schools is closing all campuses and district offices Monday as Tropical Storm Eta moves near Florida.

Brevard County is under a tropical storm warning into Monday, and Brevard County school district says the move is out of an abundance of caution.

"That means no school activates and BPS staff will not report to work. We will provide another update on Tropical Storm Eta on Monday," the school district said in its announcement.

Even though Eta is expected to be on the Gulf Coast side of the state, the east side of Florida is under a tropical storm warning up to the Brevard-Volusia border, which may include winds in excess of 39 mph.

Other school districts in Central Florida are monitoring the storm, but BPS is the only school district in the area so far to close schools.

