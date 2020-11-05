STATEWIDE — Currently a depression, Eta continues to produce heavy rain and life-threatening flooding over parts of Central America. We are watching it for a potential track that could bring it near Florida early next week.

What You Need To Know Eta remains significant flood threat to Honduras, Nicaragua



A possible track for Eta has it near South Florida early next week



Models have been inconsistent



Current models show higher rain coverage, squalls for Central Florida





The latest positioning has the depression 90 miles south of La Ceiba, Honduras, with winds of 30 mph. The storm has weakened considerably while over land, but remains a significant flood threat in Honduras and Nicaragua.

Moving at 8 mph to the west-northwest, Eta is expected to move across Honduras through Thursday afternoon, and emerge over the Gulf of Honduras by Thursday night. Eta is forecast to then move across the northern Caribbean Sea and approach the Cayman Islands and Cuba this weekend where it may restrengthen to a tropical storm.

The long range portion of the track does have a tropical storm near South Florida by Monday into Tuesday.

Models are inconsistent but have been trending toward the storm meandering over southwest Florida or the adjacent Gulf of Mexico for several days next week. This would keep Central Florida in an environment with ample tropical moisture to keep rain chances elevated.

At this time, our forecast shows a higher coverage of rain and gusty squalls starting Sunday into Monday and early Tuesday. Throughout this time, breezy to windy conditions will continue locally.

Be sure to stay with Weather on the One's for updates as we watch Eta evolve in the coming days as the forecast is subject to change. It serves as a reminder that we are still in hurricane season, and it is important to be prepared, not scared.

The hurricane season officially comes to a close on November 30.