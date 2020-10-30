Tropical Storm Eta formed in the western Caribbean Sea on Saturday, tying a new record.

What You Need To Know Tropical Storm Eta formed in the western Caribbean



It's expected to become a hurricane



It's not expected to threaten the U.S.

First things first, though. Models have the storm targeting Central America, and more specifically, the countries of Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama.

Eta's primary threats to these countries include strong surf, gusty winds, heavy rain and mudslides. It's forecast to develop into a hurricane before landfall on Monday or Tuesday.

It'd also be the 12th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Record Broken or Tied? It's Sort of Confusing

Bear with us for the slightly confusing explanation.

This is the first-ever Tropical Storm Eta on record, and the 28th named storm in the Atlantic so far this wild season. It also marks only the second time ever that the Atlantic season is using Greek names.

So because this is the first Eta on record, that means that this is now the season with the most storms on record now, right?

Not quite.

In the record-breaking 2005 season, 27 different storms received a name, one shy of 2020 with Eta now in place. But after the 2005 season finished, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) added a storm in the eastern Atlantic Ocean in its postseason analysis.

While that re-analyzed storm never received a name, it means that the 2005 hurricane season officially featured 28 different storms.

So while this is the first Eta on record, the 2020 Atlantic season is now tied with 2020 for the most named storms on record. But that's just the start of the records that 2020's smashed - and a lot of those came within the past week.

Records, Records and More Records

Stepping back out, Hurricane Zeta's landfall last week on Louisiana adds to a lengthy list of records. It became the 11th tropical system to make landfall on the U.S. so far this season, a new single-season record. It's also the sixth hurricane to make landfall to landfall on the U.S. this season, tying yet another record.

For Louisiana, Wednesday's landfall marked the fifth storm to make landfall on the state (and the third hurricane) so far this season, also a record.

Zeta was the strongest storm to make landfall this late in the season since 1899.

That's far from all, though. You name the record, and there's a decent chance that the 2020 Atlantic tropical season's broken it.

From the earliest named storms on record to a record-breaking 11 U.S. landfalls already this season, 2020 is producing a laundry list of records - and we've still got about four weeks to go in the official season.

The National Hurricane Center named three storms on the same day, September 18, leading to another record for this hurricane season. This pushed us into the Greek alphabet.

We've now crossed Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Epsilon, and Zeta off the list, all the earliest times on record for those names in the Greek alphabet.

It's only the second time we've dipped into the Greek alphabet to name storms. That last time was in 2005 where we made it to Zeta, the sixth name on the list.

Now, Eta is in a league of its own.