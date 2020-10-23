Here we go again.

Another tropical depression looks likely to form in the western Caribbean Sea this weekend, and this one could pose a threat to the United States next week.

If it's named, it'd be only the second Zeta on record



It's expected to track north, but its track is highly uncertain

Another tropical storm appears likely to form this weekend over the western Caribbean Sea, and it's expected to move north into the Gulf of Mexico later this weekend into next week.

If named, it'd be Zeta, the 27th named storm of the record-setting Atlantic hurricane season.

Unlike Hurricane Epsilon, which mostly stayed out to sea, this storm will threaten land, including the United States.

Computer forecast models are in strong disagreement about where this storm might go, showing a wide array of potential forecast tracks for this system.





Most indications are that this system will stay as a tropical storm as it moves north, gradually strengthening as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico and/or the Florida Peninsula.

Regardless of the system's track or intensity, it will pose a threat for heavy rain and flooding for Cuba. Depending on the storm's track, the Gulf of Mexico coastline and/or The Bahamas could also deal with rain and wind from this system as well.

The Record-Breaking Season

If this storm becomes Tropical Storm Zeta, it'd be only the second time on record that we've seen a Zeta form. As the 27th-named storm of the Atlantic season, it'd also be one short of the record for the most named storms in a single Atlantic season: The record currently belongs to the 2005 season with 28 named storms.

That's far from all, though. You name the record, and there's a decent chance that the 2020 Atlantic tropical season's broken it.

From the earliest named storms on record to a record-breaking 10 U.S. landfalls already this season, 2020 is producing a laundry list of records - and we've still got about six weeks to go in the official season.

The National Hurricane Center named three storms on the same day, September 18, leading to another record for this hurricane season. This pushed us into the Greek alphabet.

We've now crossed Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon off the list, all the earliest times on record for those names in the Greek alphabet.

It's only the second time we've dipped into the Greek alphabet to name storms. That last time was in 2005 where we made it to Zeta, the sixth name on the list.