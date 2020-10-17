The record-breaking season continues with a new depression forming in the central Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Twenty-Seven formed in the central Atlantic Monday morning.

If it becomes a tropical storm, it will take on the name Epsilon, which is the fifth name on the Greek list. This will make it the earliest Epsilon to form in the Atlantic.

The last time that happened was in 2005, when Epsilon formed at the end of November.



This system is set to stay in the central Atlantic and will not directly impact the U.S. Bermuda, however, will yet again keep a close eye on this system since it's forecast to become a hurricane and may affect the island.

The Area You Should Really Watch

While there might be a new storm in the central Atlantic, the area of real intrigue is on the other side of the tropical Atlantic.

We're watching a cluster of storms (the yellow-shaded zone in the map below) in the southwestern Caribbean Sea, and it's in an area well-known for tropical development this time of year. For now, it has a low chance of developing into our next named storm.

But, if it does develop, it'll have a far higher chance of impacting land than the current storm.

If it takes on the name Zeta, we'll be tied with the 2005 season for the most storms.

This system could bring impacts to areas of Cuba, the Caribbean, and perhaps even the Southeast. We'll have to keep a close eye on it.

The Record-Breaking Season

You name the record, and there's a decent chance that the 2020 Atlantic tropical season's broken it.

From the earliest named storms on record to a record-breaking 10 U.S. landfalls already this season, 2020 is producing a laundry list of records - and we've still got about six weeks to go in the official season.

The National Hurricane Center named three storms on the same day, September 18, leading to another record for this hurricane season. This pushed us into the Greek alphabet.

We've now crossed Alpha, Beta, Gamma, and Delta off the list, all the earliest times on record for those names in the Greek alphabet.

It's only the second time the Greek alphabet has been used to name storms. That last time was in 2005 where we made it to Zeta, the sixth name on the list.

