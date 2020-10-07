If you missed October’s first full moon on the 1st, nicknamed the Harvest Moon, you have another chance this month.

What You Need To Know There are two full moons this October



The second one occurs on Halloween



A full moon has little to no effect on human behavior



Some animals take advantage of a full moon

Our second full moon of the month will happen very appropriately on Halloween.

The October 31st full moon is called a Blue Moon. You’ve probably heard the term "once in a blue moon" when referring to something that doesn’t happen often. This is true about the Blue Moon.

It’s a term that applies to the second full moon within a single calendar month. Normally, there are about 29 days between full moons so it’s not very common.

Sorry, February, but it’s never going to happen!

You may have also heard some myths about how a full moon can affect people on Earth. Since we are having two this month, I checked in with astrophysicist Dr. Paul Sutter to find out if there's any truth behind these full moon myths.

Does a full moon make people "mad" or "crazy"?

Dr. Sutter: As much as we would like to find an easy explanation for our behavior, the moon has essentially zero influence on us or our lives. Except for the tides, the moon is too small and too far away to affect things here on the Earth.

Does a full moon make people more violent or commit more crimes?

Dr. Sutter: Way back in the day before street lighting, a full moon would be an opportune time to do evil deeds in the night - it's the most amount of light you can hope to get. Perhaps this is the origin of the connection between the full moon and violent crimes.

But nowadays criminals don't really need to wait for the full moon.

Does a full moon make people feel different physically?

Dr. Sutter: While it may look big and bright, the full moon isn't any closer or further (on average) than the moon at any other day of the month. So if you're feeling a little strange during a full moon, you should see a doctor.

Does a full moon make animals feel different?

Dr. Sutter: Some animals do pay attention to the full moon! The dung beetle uses the moonlight to help get their dung balls back to their burrows. It's gross but also true.

Does a full moon affect sleep?

Dr. Sutter: If you're sensitive to light when you sleep, then a full moon blasting in your window can make your room noticeably brighter. You can either buy some thick curtains or change which room you sleep in.

Looks like even after two full moons this month, we can stay safe and sane.

But one thing is certain, if we have clear skies on Halloween night it will not only be a treat but it will set the stage for an extra eerie trick-or-treat.