Hurricane watches are in place for parts of coastal Texas and Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Delta. Follow along here for more on the storm's track and strength.

The hurricane, which strengthened into a powerful Category 4 behemoth on Tuesday but weakened after landfall on Mexico on Wednesday, is expected to make a second landfall along the Gulf Coast on Friday.

Delta's center is currently expected to pass near the hard-hit southwestern corner of Louisiana, which suffered the devastating effects of Category 4 Hurricane Laura just a few weeks ago.

Here's a look at cameras from the region ahead of the storm:

Galveston, TX:

Baton Rouge, LA - Video from the WeatherSTEM system at Louisiana State University

New Orleans:

South Padre Island, Texas:

You can also follow the tweets below for live updates on Delta: