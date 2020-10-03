Forecast

Election Day will be a gloomy day weather wise. It looks like the clouds will be hanging around all day but for now, no rain is expected.

Temperatures will be starting off in the upper 50s for the morning and quickly warm up to the 70s by the afternoon.







Best Time to Vote

The busiest voting times of the day are typically in the early morning and early evening.

If you can, try and head out during the mid-morning or early afternoon to cast your vote. Lines will be shortest then, and you can get in and out quickly.

If you do go out in the morning however, make sure to bring a light jacket since temperatures will be sitting at a cooler 57 degrees.

Did You Know?

A hurricane or tropical storm has never hit the U.S. on election day. In fact, the only storm that came close was a tropical storm that made landfall near Fort Walton Beach, FL in 1904 on November 3rd.

Election Day occurred on November 8th that year.