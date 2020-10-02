After a quiet stretch, a new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean Sea.

What You Need To Know Tropical Depression Twenty-Five has formed





New Tropical Depression will impact areas near the Yucatán Peninsula





The system will likely bring heavy rain and flash flooding





Tropical Depression could get a new Greek name adding to the record-breaking season



The new system started taking shape earlier this week. Right now it will continue to move on a northwest track.

As of now, impacts with the U.S. are not likely.

However, over the next few days, regardless of further development, heavy rain and flash flooding are possible over southeastern Mexico, Central America, and western Cuba.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are in effect from Punta Herrero to Dzilam.



The Record-Breaking Atlantic Season

Another area of disturbance to the west of the eastern Caribbean is also looking to move northwest through the Caribbean Sea. This area has a 30 percent chance of further development over the next five days.

Even though activity is on the lower side for now, the season has exceeded forecasted expectations. We've made it through the entirety of the Atlantic names list, breaking many records for earliest named storms.



The National Hurricane Center named three storms on the same day, September 18, leading to another dubious record for this hurricane season. This pushed us into the Greek alphabet. We crossed Alpha and Beta off the list, both the earliest times on record for those names in the Greek alphabet.

It is likely we could see Gamma soon, setting another record as the earliest Gamma name on record.



It's only the second time ever the Atlantic hurricane season has dipped into the Greek alphabet. We made it all the way to Zeta in the historic 2005 season.