Tropical Storm Wilfred has formed in the eastern Atlantic.

What You Need To Know Wilfred is the earliest W-Storm to form in the Atlantic in recorded history



It is the last name on the Atlantic list



Once another storm gets a name, we'll use the Greek alphabet

Wilfred skipped the tropical depression phase and began as a tropical storm.

It formed to the southeast of Cape Verde and will continue to move west-northwest over open water.

Further intensification is possible, but a large, upper-level trough will move over the path of the storm which will help it weaken.

For now, it is not going to threaten any land.

Significance

Wilfred has become the earliest W-storm to form in the Atlantic in recorded history. This is just eight days after the peak of hurricane season.

We typically do not see W-storms until October, if we see them at all. Wilfred is only the second W-storm since NOAA began naming storms in 1953.

The earliest W-storm on record was Wilma in 2005 that formed October 17.



This shows how early this storm has formed, adding to the records we've seen so far this season.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Wilfred is the last name on the list, and once another storm forms, we will dip into the Greek alphabet, and the first name will be Alpha.

The only other time meteorologists had to use the Greek alphabet was during the 2005 hurricane season where we got six letters into the Greek alphabet.

The last storm, Zeta, formed December 30, 2005, a month after the 'official' end of hurricane season.

