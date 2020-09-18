FLORIDA PANHANDLE - Pensacola residents are cleaning up, still without power and staring at debris and high water levels as they try to get back on their feet from Hurricane Sally.

What You Need To Know Sailing business of 20 years coping with Sally damage



Marinas full of damaged boats pushed into each other



Pinellas Salvation Army providing relief to residents



IN THE TROPICS: We're now in the Greek alphabet

Spectrum News Reporter Holly Gregory said even some of the most storm savvy people were taken by surprise by the Category 2 hurricane.

In Destin, portions of Interstate 10 and Highway 90 are dealing with high water days after the storm. The water caused Holly and her photographer to get stuck on I-10 Thursday.

A Pensacola family business with 20 years of sailing was sunk by Sally. Marinas are full of damaged boats pushed into each other.

This used to be the steeple in The First Baptist Church of Warrington. #HurricaneSally2020 pic.twitter.com/ePeeR6xFbc — holly gregory (@hollygregory33) September 18, 2020

“It’s just kind of a big gut punch,” said owner Kathy Streuchen. “We have to jump in and do as much as we can. We have to try and move forward.”

The Lanier Sailing Academy lost nine out of 10 boats to Sally. It would have moved them out of the marina but didn’t think Sally would amount to much.

“It was just gonna be a wind and rain event, but then the surge hit here,” said John Streuchen. “The waves got really big in the Bay.”

Terry Alexander didn’t expect the mess either. The steeple was blown off of his church.

“Thank God we survived,” he said. “The damage is something we can live with.”

Barges pushed up to the sidewalk in Pensacola. About five barges broke loose and knocked out a section of the 3 mile bridge. pic.twitter.com/bgVdi2lxxx — holly gregory (@hollygregory33) September 18, 2020

He thinks the biggest shocker of Sally was the storm's agonizingly slow crawl, dropping 2 feet of rain.

“The fact that it stayed over Pensacola instead of moving, because of the Cat 1, you would expect for it to move out, not do that. It stayed in place,” he said.

Huge barges were pushed up against sidewalks, another sign of Sally’s surprise. They were moved far enough away from one bridge and took out a chunk of it.

As Pensacola picks up the pieces, help is pouring in from all around.

The Salvation Army of Pinellas County is serving hot meals.

“The need is great and to be here and be part of the community means the world to us,” said the Salvation Army’s William Conley. “While we are here in this area, there will always be a time when we need others to come help us out.”