After Hurricane Sally lashed the eastern Gulf of Mexico coastline with as much as 25 inches of rain, another tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico today, and it could bring the western Gulf Coast a soaking later this week.

What You Need To Know Another tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday



It's expected to slowly drift around the western Gulf of Mexico, though the track is unclear



It could be named Wilfred or potentially even dip into the Greek alphabet



Hurricane Teddy became the season's second major hurricane in the Atlantic on Thursday

It's the hurricane season without a pause button.

Another tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, potentially leading to heavy rain for parts of Texas later this week and this weekend, although a high degree of uncertainty remains.

"(Tropical Depression) 22 will move very slowly northward the next couple days staying over the open waters of the Gulf," says Spectrum News Meteorologist Brian McClure, who is based in Tampa. "Beyond that, high pressure building into the eastern U.S. will likely push it westward, but steering currents will be rather weak so it might sit nearly stationary. All states in the Gulf will have to keep an eye on this to see how it ultimately plays out."

A slow-moving area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico is getting increasingly organized, based on satellite imagery on Thursday.

The new depression, named Tropical Depression 22, has a high probability of becoming a tropical storm, potentially as soon as Friday.

While there's high confidence in the storm forming this week, there's far more uncertainty about where it might go and how strong it might get. Most computer models show the system drifting north but mainly hovering around the western Gulf of Mexico.

That could bring it in close enough proximity to the Texas coastline that heavy rain and increased surf could be issues there by this weekend, especially in the Rio Grande Valley of far southern Texas.

That said, parts of the potentially impacted region in South Texas could use the rain.

"It’s probably going to impact the same areas that Hurricane Hanna hit in July," said Spectrum News Chief Meteorologist Burton Fitzsimmons, who is based in Texas. "Most of the (Texas) coast is running a rain deficit."

There's also a question about what this storm might be named - and even what language it might be named in. If this storm forms before another area of interest in the eastern Atlantic (more below), then it would be named Wilfred, the last name on the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list.

But if the other disturbance gets named first, then we'd dip into the Greek alphabet.

No matter what it's called - or what language it's named in - this is the storm of highest potential impact on the U.S. But it's far from the only storm in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Teddy

Hurricane Teddy became the second major hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday, and it could follow in Paulette's footsteps from last week and threaten the tiny archipelago of Bermuda this weekend.

It'll also likely bring large swells to the East Coast of the U.S., starting this weekend.

If it tracks close enough to New England as some computer forecast models suggest, then it could also bring especially large surf there as well.

Wait, There's More

In the Eastern Atlantic, Vicky weakened to a remnant low on Thursday. It'll continue to fizzle out over the open Atlantic and it poses no current threat to land.

After Vicky, though, a new tropical wave could develop into a named storm as it tracks west across the open Atlantic Ocean. It's too early to say if this will develop into a named storm and where it might go, but this could be a system to watch as it approaches the Lesser Antilles early next week.

And finally, there's one last area of interest in the Northeastern Atlantic that could bring southwestern Europe a rare subtropical storm. Regardless of development, Portugal, Spain and France can expect unusually large surf and heavy rain.

Only in 2020 could we run out of letters for tropical systems and only be halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season.