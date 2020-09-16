The wrath of Hurricane Sally is evident in Florida and Alabama. Widespread catastrophic flooding and storm surge damage inundated the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama, including the partial destruction of a brand new bridge in Pensacola.

What You Need To Know Over 20 inches of rain inundated parts of Florida and Alabama, leading to widespread flooding



Sally destroyed parts of the new Three Mile Bridge in Pensacola



Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane early on Wednesday morning



Sally's exceptionally slow movement is leading to major flooding and storm surge

A storm surge of nearly six feet inundated downtown Pensacola, Florida, and it also took with it a big chunk of the Three Mile Bridge, which connects Pensacola and neighboring Gulf Breeze on Highway 98.

This bridge opened only in February after a nearly 10-year construction cycle.

Photo from the Three Mile Bridge showing the missing section. pic.twitter.com/Ym3VRBhml5 — Santa Rosa County Emergency Management (@SRC_EM) September 16, 2020

As much as 25 inches of rain fell on the Florida Panhandle, leading to widespread freshwater flooding. Flood waters completely submerged downtown Pensacola on Wednesday morning.

Alabama is already approved for an Emergency Disaster Declaration, as are 13 counties in Northwest Florida.

I’ve declared a state of emergency in 13 Northwest Florida counties as Hurricane #Sally approaches. Floridians in these counties should prepare for strong winds and severe flooding. @FLSERT stands ready to assist with any local needs. https://t.co/ccLoURKwVi — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 15, 2020

Alabama has been approved for an Emergency Disaster Declaration. Thank you @POTUS for approving our request so quickly! Everyone in the coastal areas south of I-10 & in low-lying areas, please heed all warnings & advice from weather experts & local officials. #alwx #alpolitics https://t.co/UErX9RnyRQ — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) September 15, 2020

Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane early on Wednesday morning, leading to wind gusts in excess of 100 mph. But the storm's exceptionally slow movement - mostly crawling at just 2-5 mph over the last two days - led to extraordinary rain totals.

Unfortunately, Sally's rain isn't over yet, and more flooding is possible across the Carolinas, Georgia and some of the already affected regions in the next few days as well.