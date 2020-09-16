The wrath of Hurricane Sally is evident in Florida and Alabama. Widespread catastrophic flooding and storm surge damage inundated the Florida Panhandle and coastal Alabama, including the partial destruction of a brand new bridge in Pensacola.
A storm surge of nearly six feet inundated downtown Pensacola, Florida, and it also took with it a big chunk of the Three Mile Bridge, which connects Pensacola and neighboring Gulf Breeze on Highway 98.
This bridge opened only in February after a nearly 10-year construction cycle.
As much as 25 inches of rain fell on the Florida Panhandle, leading to widespread freshwater flooding. Flood waters completely submerged downtown Pensacola on Wednesday morning.
Alabama is already approved for an Emergency Disaster Declaration, as are 13 counties in Northwest Florida.
Sally made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane early on Wednesday morning, leading to wind gusts in excess of 100 mph. But the storm's exceptionally slow movement - mostly crawling at just 2-5 mph over the last two days - led to extraordinary rain totals.
Unfortunately, Sally's rain isn't over yet, and more flooding is possible across the Carolinas, Georgia and some of the already affected regions in the next few days as well.