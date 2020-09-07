The average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is this week, and right on cue, two more tropical systems have developed.

Tropical Storm Paulette

Tropical Depression Seventeen developed in the open Atlantic late Sunday, about halfway between the Lesser Antilles and Cabo Verde Islands. It became a tropical storm Monday morning and is moving slowly toward the northwest.

That track and pace will continue this week. By the weekend, it’ll still be in open water northeast of the Lesser Antilles, likely as a tropical storm.

Tropical Depression Eighteen

Farther east, Tropical Depression Eighteen is located near the Cabo Verde Islands. It’s heading west and will bring tropical storm conditions to those islands later today into tonight as it strengthens.

It’ll continue moving to the west across open ocean after tomorrow, gradually turning toward the northwest late this week.

Picking Up Again

The average peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is around September 10. This time of year, tropical systems can develop just about anywhere, although it’s common for them to form where these two are. September also has a history of memorable hurricanes.

Before Monday, the earliest P-storm on record was Philippe, which was named on September 17, 2005. The earliest R-storm is Rita on September 18, 2005. This year continues to outpace the record-setting 2005 season.