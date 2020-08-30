Three tropical disturbances are in the Atlantic Basin early this week, including one that may brush the East Coast.

A cluster of showers and thunderstorms off the northeast coast of Florida is expected to become a bit more organized over the next couple of days. It may form into a tropical depression as it moves northeast.

The center of this system should remain offshore. It'll remain small and weak enough that its effects on coastal areas should be limited to only scattered showers and storms. After Tuesday, it will continue to move farther away from the United States.

Two other systems are moving west across the Atlantic. One has entered the Caribbean Sea, while the other is west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

These tropical waves are still fairly weak. Not much development is expected from them in the next few days.

The average peak of the hurricane season is approaching, and tropical systems can develop just about anywhere in the Atlantic basin. In the first ten days of September, they have formed anywhere from the Gulf of Mexico to off the coast of Africa and everywhere in between. This is also the time of year when some of the strongest hurricanes happen.