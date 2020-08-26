Everyone has their eye on Hurricane Laura as the storm continues to move through the Gulf with Texas and Louisiana in its sights. It is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane at some point today and make landfall tonight.

Areas in the path of Laura will be experiencing large amounts of storm surge as well as extreme winds and flooding along the coast.

We put together a list of live cameras along the Gulf Coast that you can watch and see what conditions are like as Laura arrives later tonight.

For more updates on Hurricane Laura, be sure to follow our coverage of the storm.

**Spectrum News does not have control over these cameras. Lots of traffic to these sites can cause cameras to not load at all or cause them to update slowly.**

Louisiana Weather Cams:

Grand Isle Beach:

https://irgir.click2stream.com/?_ga=2.187491567.694136953.1598452063-38767537.1598452063



Terrebonne Parish (Gray, Louisiana)

https://www.webcamgalore.com/webcam/USA/Houma-Louisiana/12667.html?_ga=2.187491567.694136953.1598452063-38767537.1598452063

Port NOLA (New Orleans, updates every 60 seconds)

https://www.webcamgalore.com/webcam/USA/New-Orleans-Louisiana/2755.html?_ga=2.187491567.694136953.1598452063-38767537.1598452063

Baton Rouge Camera

https://livestream.weatherstem.com/eastbatonrouge/alexbox/cumulus.jpg

Texas Weather Cams:

Galveston Beach Surf Cam

https://www.livebeaches.com/webcams/galveston-beach-surf-cam/



Galveston Pier Cam

https://www.pleasurepier.com/piercam.html



Galveston Beach Web Cam

https://www.casadelmartx.com/webcam.asp



Casa Del Mar Live Web Cam (Galveston)

https://www.casadelmartx.com/webcam.asp



Crystal Beach Texas Web Cam

https://www.bolivarpeninsulatexas.com/Webcams/Stingaree-Bay

Galveston Fishing Pier

https://www.61stpier.com/piercam