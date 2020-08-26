Everyone has their eye on Hurricane Laura as the storm continues to move through the Gulf with Texas and Louisiana in its sights. It is expected to become a Category 4 hurricane at some point today and make landfall tonight.
Areas in the path of Laura will be experiencing large amounts of storm surge as well as extreme winds and flooding along the coast.
We put together a list of live cameras along the Gulf Coast that you can watch and see what conditions are like as Laura arrives later tonight.
For more updates on Hurricane Laura, be sure to follow our coverage of the storm.
**Spectrum News does not have control over these cameras. Lots of traffic to these sites can cause cameras to not load at all or cause them to update slowly.**
Louisiana Weather Cams:
Grand Isle Beach:
https://irgir.click2stream.com/?_ga=2.187491567.694136953.1598452063-38767537.1598452063
Terrebonne Parish (Gray, Louisiana)
https://www.webcamgalore.com/webcam/USA/Houma-Louisiana/12667.html?_ga=2.187491567.694136953.1598452063-38767537.1598452063
Port NOLA (New Orleans, updates every 60 seconds)
https://www.webcamgalore.com/webcam/USA/New-Orleans-Louisiana/2755.html?_ga=2.187491567.694136953.1598452063-38767537.1598452063
Baton Rouge Camera
https://livestream.weatherstem.com/eastbatonrouge/alexbox/cumulus.jpg
Texas Weather Cams:
Galveston Beach Surf Cam
https://www.livebeaches.com/webcams/galveston-beach-surf-cam/
Galveston Pier Cam
https://www.pleasurepier.com/piercam.html
Galveston Beach Web Cam
https://www.casadelmartx.com/webcam.asp
Casa Del Mar Live Web Cam (Galveston)
Crystal Beach Texas Web Cam
https://www.bolivarpeninsulatexas.com/Webcams/Stingaree-Bay
Galveston Fishing Pier
https://www.61stpier.com/piercam