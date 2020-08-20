Tropical Depression 13 has not strengthened today, but is still expected to become a tropical storm.

The system is located about 615 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. It is moving west-northwest at 21 mph.

Winds remain at 35 mph.

Tropical Storm Watches have now been issued for Puerto Rico.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Saba and St. Eustatius

Puerto Rico, Vieques, and Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

St. Maarten

St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis and Anguilla

On the forecast track, Tropical Depression 13 is expected to move near or north of the northern Leeward islands by late Friday and near or north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Gradual strengthening is forecast, and Tropical Depression 13 could become Tropical Storm Laura or Marco.

Tropical Depression 13 is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain with maximum totals of 5 inches over the northern Leeward islands, and maximum totals of 3 to 6 inches over Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands through Sunday.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area by late Friday.

Florida Impacts

On its current track, Tropical Depression 13 is expected to move toward Florida early next week. There is high uncertainty about the exact track and intensity, but it is becoming very possible some portion of Florida will be impacted.

The latest forecast has Tropical Depression 13 as a hurricane somewhere near or over the state by Monday.

Because of the very high uncertainty, the forecast may change over the next several days. Stay tuned to Spectrum News 13 for updates on Tropical Depression 13 throughout Friday and into the weekend.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.