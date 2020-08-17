Tropical Depression 13 n formed in the western Atlantic on Wednesday night, and it could pose a threat to the United States next week.

New Tropical Depression In The Atlantic

A tropical depression formed east of the Lesser Antilles on Wednesday night, and the storm could move in the direction of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States later this week.

Tropical Depression 13's track means this storm bears careful watching, particularly for interests in Florida and across the Southeast.

"The long-term path will likely bring the storm near Florida early next week," said Spectrum News meteorologist Brian McClure, who is based in Tampa. "However, it’s way too early to know what the intensity will be like."

"Believe it or not, a lot of our guidance actually shows this storm struggling due to multiple variables in front of it such as wind shear and land interactions. There’s some lingering Saharan dust (dry air) surrounding the storm that might inhibit strengthening."

"All that being said, we’re now in the peak of the tropical season and this is normal to be watching tropical storms this time of year."

Meanwhile, another tropical wave is in the central Caribbean, moving swiftly to the west at 20 mph. Development is possible in the next couple of days, but it has a better chance of organizing this weekend as it moves into the western Caribbean.

The hurricane hunters are scheduled to investigate both disturbances on Thursday.

Landed in beautiful St. Croix.



Our first mission is is at 0430L on Friday. #NOAA43 will be checking out #98L tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/NAiBgHD5Uh — Tropical Nick Underwood (@TheAstroNick) August 19, 2020

Both of these systems are days from coming anywhere near U.S. shores, if they reach here at all. However, the long term forecasts for both waves will need to be watched closely as computer models indicate a general westward motion.

Finally, a third tropical wave moving off the west coast of Africa could develop over the next few days as well.

The next names on the list if either develop into a named storm are Laura, followed by Marco.

The earliest L-storm to form in the Atlantic was Hurricane Luis on August 29, 1995. An M-named storm has never formed in the month of August in the Atlantic.

These disturbances follow what has already been a record-setting season in the Atlantic.

With 11 storms already this year, this is the fastest start to a hurricane season in recorded history. The climatological peak of hurricane season is in mid-September.

Eastern Pacific

Meanwhile, in the Pacific, Hurricane Genevieve is bringing wind and rain to Baja California. The southern tip of the peninsula, including Cabo San Lucas, is under a hurricane warning. Tropical storm warnings extend farther up the coast.

As of midday Wednesday, Genevieve was a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. It peaked on Tuesday with top winds of 130 mph.

Genevieve is forecast to remain a hurricane over the next couple of days, bringing the strongest wind to the southern part of the Baja. Tropical storm-force winds will spread up the western coast of the peninsula through Friday.

While Genevieve will weaken this weekend as it moves into cooler water, it may still influence the weather in the southwestern U.S. next week as its moisture nears California. People living there should stay tuned to the latest forecasts.