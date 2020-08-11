A tropical depression formed in the central Atlantic on Tuesday, and it's expected to develop into Tropical Storm Josephine this week.

But this storm may not last all that long.

Continuing a historic start to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, Tropical Depression Eleven officially formed over the central Atlantic on Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday, the system appeared to have a healthy amount of thunderstorm activity and a defined center of circulation, allowing the National Hurricane Center to officially classify the system as a depression.

But, this storm may have a difficult journey ahead of it as it tracks west.

"I doubt it can survive the shear ahead," Spectrum News Chief Meteorologist Mike Clay said of this tropical wave. "But it is nearing the peak of the season, so we have to watch everything."

If it were to develop into a named storm, it would be named Josephine and become the 10th-named storm of the Atlantic season.

This would mark the earliest J-named storm on record, beating the current record set by Tropical Storm Jose back in 2005. That storm developed on August 22nd of that year. Hurricane Katrina formed the next day.

The 2020 tropical season in the Atlantic already set records for the earliest C-, E-, F-, G-, H- and I-named storms.

Typically, the 10th-named storm of the Atlantic season doesn’t form until mid-October and we're still roughly a month away from the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecast Looks Murky

While this depression developed in a similar area to where Tropical Storm Isaias formed in a few weeks ago, this storm looks to have a lower probability than Isaias for surviving the long trek across the Atlantic.

Higher wind shear and drier air look likely to impact the system later this week, once it moves closer to the Lesser Antilles of the eastern Caribbean Sea.

The potential track of the depression into the southern Bahamas or the northern Lesser Antilles, though, means this tropical wave bears careful watching over the next few days.