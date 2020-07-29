SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Central Florida waits to see if a hurricane or tropical storm will make landfall this weekend, local emergency managers are preparing. But the coronavirus pandemic is changing the way leaders prepare for storms.

According to Alan Harris, the emergency operation manager for Seminole County, preparing for a hurricane this year is more challenging because of the ongoing pandemic. For instance, a normal shelter at a high school that could hold 2,000 to 3,000 people will now only be able to accommodate 200-300.

That’s why he suggests finding someplace else if and when the time comes.

Thomas Kipp and his garden is as calm as the breeze on Wednesday afternoon.

“Main thing is, I don’t get excited,” said Thomas Kipp, a Sanford resident that lives in a mobile home.

Kipp along with his sunflowers live in the Dreamworld Mobile Home Park in Sanford, and believes his home is a safe place for the potential storm this weekend.

“There's no trees, the trailer is anchored down," Kipp explained. "Things may blow around, but I’m not going to get out in it and stuff like that.”

Seminole County says when and if the time comes, they plan to make storm shelters available, but with the ongoing pandemic, they advise residents to search for other options.

“A general population shelter should be a last option," Harris said. "Find a friend or a family member, or someone with a masonry concrete block home.”

Kipp’s daughter Tammy lives in a nearby apartment and is predicting a stay by family members

“Two (family members) live in trailers," Tammy said. "I have an apartment that can hold 8-10 people. Even if there were a couple of friends that needed to come over, I can take them on.”

With the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, Thomas says he’ll avoid a shelter but admits he’ll know when it’s time to leave his home and head to his daughter’s.

“I’m going to use these," Kipp says in front of a decorative windmill in his yard. "If they get excited, you know going around and around and wind in all directions… so these things will give me a pretty good warning.”

It’s an idea echoed by the county.

“If we see a category one hurricane coming over Seminole County, we want you to get out of the way of the wind,” Harris said.

Harris also said if you don’t want to wear a mask at one of the county’s shelters, then you will have to find someplace else to go. The county will potentially have up to 16 shelters if need be to make sure residents can properly social distance.