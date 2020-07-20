The Atlantic could be heating up, as we're keeping an eye on three different tropical waves for potential development later this week.

What You Need To Know

Gulf low bringing showers to coastal Texas



Second tropical low moves into Gulf this week



Another tropical wave in the central Atlantic



Next named storm would be named Gonzalo

It's that time of the year, folks.

As the dog days of summer heat up, typically, so do the tropics. And right on schedule, it looks like the Atlantic basin could turn more active later this week.

We're monitoring three areas of tropical interest in the Atlantic, including two areas of low pressure that could move through the Gulf of Mexico. The first one of which is already leading to pockets of heavy rain across coastal Texas, leading to the chance for a few localized areas of flash flooding into Tuesday.

That first area of low pressure is weak.

With that in mind, there's only a low chance of tropical development with this system, and any development would likely have to occcur by Tuesday or Wednesday, when the low's center spins onshore and gradually dissipates, eliminating any chance for tropical formation.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rain will be the big impact from this storm, and the rain will fall mainly on Monday and Tuesday.

More Gulf activity later this week?

Unfortunately, this isn't the only potential area of tropical trouble this week. An area of low pressure currently over the Bahamas will gradually drift west this week - taking it right into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of this week.

This one may pose a greater threat for development, as it'll have more time to organize itself in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Heavy rain, though, still appears to be the main threat with this system as it spins westward. Overall, chances for development appear to be on the lower side with this system, as it'll have to battle plenty of wind shear.

Showers are possible for central and south Florida through Thursday of this week as the storm moves into the Gulf.

By Thursday, the low will move into the central Gulf, potentially bringing coastal Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas tropical downpours for the end of the week.

And another wave in the central Atlantic

Finally, there's a tropical wave in the central Atlantic that could develop as it moves into the islands of the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean later this week. This system is generally looking weak, and chances for development appear to be on the lower side.

Even if this storm doesn't develop, as anticipated, this could be a potential sign that the central Atlantic Ocean is starting to kick into gear.

As July turns into August, the so-called "Cabo Verde season" starts to heat up.

That's when storms rolling off the western coast of Africa start to become stronger and more common, thanks to reduced dust from the Saharan Desert and warmer sea-surface temperatures in the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

So far this season, six named storms have already developed in the Atlantic basin, which is way ahead of average.

According to the National Hurricane Center's climatology records, the sixth storm of the season doesn't take place until September 8th, on average.