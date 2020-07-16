Earlier this month, NYSEG and RG&E released an action plan detailing what they plan to do over the next five years to support New York state's climate goals.

One of the things mentioned is the use of geothermal energy for heating and cooling, which uses deep wells to tap into the Earth's natural 52° temperature underground for both heating and cooling.

Evan Lowenstein of Rochester People's Climate Coalition recently had a system installed at his home in downtown Rochester.

"Literally using the heating and cooling potential of the ground under your feet to provide heating and cooling," Lowenstein said. "We've never had air conditioning in this house, so this is going to be a game changer, especially as the climate warms. It'll be guilt-free AC as we like to call it."