NATIONWIDE -- Our sixth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has arrived.

Could make landfall in northeastern U.S.



Tropical Storm Fay has developed off the North Carolina coast and will move along the eastern seaboard before possibly making landfall in the northeastern U.S.

Fay is currently located about 40 miles east northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and is moving to the north at 7 mph. This general motion is forecast with a slight turn to the north northeast and an increase in forward speed the next couple days.

Models brush the Jersey shores and eventually make landfall somewhere on Long Island this weekend.

This storm poses no threat to Florida, and nothing tropical is expected to develop over the next seven to 10 days.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.