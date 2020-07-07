ORLANDO — High pressure moving in will help to lower rain chances to what is typical for Central Florida in early September.

What You Need To Know Normal afternoon storms return



Coverage of rain will be around 30 percent both days



More sunshine will allow for higher heat

Other than a few days here and there, the past few weeks have held a high chance for afternoon storms; higher than normal.

High pressure, however, will slide closer to Central Florida this weekend and drop rain chances quite a bit. Saturday will start out with plenty of sunshine as temperatures warm quickly into the mid to low 90s. Only a 30% chance for storms will be possible for the afternoon.

Sunday will feature a similar setup. Quiet and sunny to start, then a few spotty afternoon storms. High heat will remain with temperatures back in the 90s.

Weekend Planner

The additional sunshine may have you heading outdoors this weekend, but don't forget the high heat and humidity. Humidity is the measure of the moisture in the atmosphere. When there are high amounts of moisture, it prevents the body's sweat from being able to evaporate and help cool you down. This can cause you to become overheated quickly. Make sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water!

