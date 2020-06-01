BREVARD COUNTY, Fla.— Hurricane season is here once again. But 2020 has a different feel due to the coronavirus pandemic .

A new AAA survey reveals 42 percent of Floridians are less likely to evacuate for a storm due to possibly contracting the disease.

It also states in the midst of the crisis, 29 percent of Floridians would not leave their homes if warned to evacuate.

"My in-laws live in the Villages; we took off and stayed up there a few days," Andy Delcotto told Spectrum News.

Delcotto and family have lived in Brevard County for four years. Last year, they evacuated the coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

"Packed up all the animals, important papers, and headed inland," he said.

Today he's at the West Melbourne Home Depot buying a generator on the first official day of hurricane season , taking advantage of the tax free holiday on storm supplies.

"The traffic is steady, just making sure we have what our customers need," says manager Frank Branson.

The store is stocked up with supplies like gas cans, flashlights, batteries and more.

Branson feels that with the coronavirus threat, people are getting more of a head-start this year than years past.

"It's not just hurricane season here, it's like hurricane season around the world," he said. "It's been impactful with COVID."

It's a concern for Delcotto, especially trying to make sure his wife and three kids are safe.

"We just stay on top of the information and make the judgment calls as we go," Delcotto said.