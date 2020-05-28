ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane season starts June 1, and starting Friday Floridians can replenish their hurricane supplies, sales tax free.

What You Need To Know Holiday runs Friday, May 29 to June 4



Sales tax holiday applies to brick and mortar and internet businesses



From May 29 through Thursday, June 4, Floridians can buy items ranging from flashlights and tarps to generators, without paying state or county sales tax.

The sales tax holiday applies to both brick and mortar businesses, along with internet and mail-order businesses that collect sales taxes in Florida (think Amazon). It does not include sales at theme parks, entertainment complexes, hotels or airports.

The full list of items exempt from taxes include:

Ice packs

Portable ight sources, like candles, flashlights and lanterns

Fuel containers

Coolers and ice chests

Batteries (excluding automobile and boat batteries)

Bungee cords

Ground anchor systems

Radios

Ratchet straps

Tarps

Tie-down kits

Plastic drop cloths and other waterproof plastic sheeting

Portable generators