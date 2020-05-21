ORLANDO, Fla. — Expect another busy Atlantic storm season this year, according to NOAA.

The NOAA Climate Prediction Center released its predictions for the 2020 season Thursday, with a 60 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season.

The forecast calls for 13 to 19 named storms (with winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, six to 10 could become hurricanes, with three to six becoming major hurricanes.

In an average season, we typically see around 12 named storms, six of them become hurricanes, and three reach major hurricane status which puts them in a category three, four, or five-level with winds of 111 mph or higher.

One of the main factors going into forecasts calling for an above-average season is the potential development of a La Nina. This is opposite of an El Nino and is a cooling of the Pacific Ocean waters while the Atlantic and Caribbean sea surface temperatures run warmer than average.

A La Nina also aides in lowering vertical wind shear (a changing of wind direction and speed with height in the atmosphere) over the Atlantic basin, allowing storms to breathe without being cut off at the top. Another potential factor will be an enhanced West African monsoon season and lower amounts of dust in the atmosphere coming off the continent.

It should be noted, the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) is calling for an average to slightly above average season ahead. They are basing their forecast off a weaker La Nina development and sea surface temperatures that won’t climb quite as high as other groups are forecasting.

As always, don't be scared, be prepared. Have a plan in place, get your home ready for the season and update your hurricane supplies.

We've already seen our first named storm of the season. Arthur formed off the Florida coast over the weekend and headed out into the Atlantic.