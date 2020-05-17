ORLANDO, Fla. — Arthur became the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Tropical Season as it moves away from Florida.

What You Need To Know Hot and humid Sunday, rain possible later in the day

Upper 80s and low 90s for Monday, rain possible again

7-day forecast

On the backside of Arthur, some drier air will punch in for the start of your Sunday. If you have outdoor plans today, most of the day will be quiet before rain and a few storms become possible by this evening.

If you’re out and about this afternoon, make sure to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water because we are going to turn up the heat and humidity. Highs will be back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

You may need the rain gear if you’re grabbing dinner this evening. This is when a few showers and a couple of thunderstorms could pop up over inland areas. This rain won’t be widespread or last too long, but there is a 20 percent coverage of rain for this evening.

Skies will be partly cloudy for Monday morning. It will be a warm morning for an early walk or run. Temperatures will start out in the lower 70s for most neighborhoods before reaching the upper 80s and low 90s by the afternoon.

You may need the rain gear if you’re running errands in the afternoon or evening. Scattered rain and thunderstorms return for the latter half of the day. The coverage of rain will be around 40 percent.

This week looks to stay unsettled through next weekend. It will seem and feel-like a summertime weather setup across Central Florida, that is because we will have those warm and muggy mornings followed by the hot afternoons with daily chances of storms.

SURF & BOATING FORECAST

The surf and seas will still be a bit rough as Arthur continues to move away from Florida today. Surf conditions will be poor to fair today with the best conditions during the first half of the day.

Wave heights will be running at 2 to 3 plus feet with a lingering east/northeast windswell. The rip current threat is still elevated, so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard and never alone. Ocean temperatures are in the middle 70s.

There is a small craft caution for mariners today with a small craft advisory just offshore. Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. The winds will be breezy out of the north at 10 to 15 knots.