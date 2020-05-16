ORLANDO, Fla. — A potential tropical disturbance will move away from Central Florida this weekend, but it will bring rough surf along with some scattered rain this afternoon.

What You Need To Know 1st named storm of season likely to form Saturday

Will be dry and warm for 2nd half our weekend

7-day forecast

The best chance for rain will be along the I-95 corridor. Orlando along with the rest of the I-4 corridor will have a shot of showers, but like Friday, the showers won’t be widespread nor last for too long. Areas of Marion, Sumter and Lake could pick up a stray shower, however, the chance of rain farther west will be even lower.

This system is weak and looks pretty ragged, but it will have a shot at becoming the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Tropical Season. The first name this year is Arthur.

This system will continue to move away from our coastline on Sunday. As it does so, drier air will punch in behind it and temperatures will start to heat back up for the second half of the weekend. So if you have outdoor plans this weekend, it will not be a washout. The highest chances for rain will be today with a few leftover showers possible along the coast on Sunday.

Boating and Surfing Forecast

The biggest impact this weekend will be the dangerous surf and seas for swimmers along with mariners. If you’re heading out to the beaches, the best chance for rain will be along the coast.

The rip current risk will be extremely high so unless you’re an experienced, strong swimmer, it would be best to avoid the water altogether. Remember to always stay near a lifeguard stand and never swim alone. Wave heights will running at 4 to 5 feet with poor surfing conditions today.

Boating conditions will be hazardous today with a small craft advisory in effect through the middle of Sunday morning. Seas will be running at 6 to 8 feet with choppy conditions on the intracoastal. The winds will be out of the northeast at 15 to 20 knots.