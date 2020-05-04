ORLANDO, Fla. — After a gorgeous weekend in Central Florida, high pressure will stick around to offer a continuation of this pattern into the start of the new work and school week.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 inland, with slightly cooler readings at the coast due to winds turning onshore. Expect plenty of sunshine and continued low humidity levels.

The average high for this date in May is now 86 degrees.

Expect plenty of sun to stick around through the next few days along with temperatures running above-average through midweek.

A weak front will drop in late Wednesday which could bring a stray shower in its passage, but moisture will be fairly limited.

Low rain chances will return in the extended forecast by next weekend as another front ushers in a few showers.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Aside from the onshore breeze, conditions will be quite favorable for boaters venturing offshore.

Winds from the west will become southeast by afternoon. Offshore, seas will run between 2 to 3 feet.

The risk of rip currents in the near shore waters is moderate.