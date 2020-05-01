ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain has exited and drier weather has arrived, paving the way for a pleasant weekend forecast.

Friday will start out cool, but temperatures will rebound to the low 80s by the afternoon under full sunshine.

With low humidity, it will be a more comfortable day. Winds from the north will be a bit breezy early before subsiding later in the day.

Expect plenty of sun to stick around through the weekend along with gradually warming temperatures.

Mid- to upper 80s will resume on Saturday with warmer readings near 90 on Sunday.

High pressure will dominate for the foreseeable future, keeping dry weather in place at least through the middle of next week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

The breeze will make it a bit choppy for boaters early, but plan on improving conditions for Friday afternoon that will last through the weekend.

Winds of 10 to 15 knots from the northwest will subside this afternoon. Offshore, seas will run between 3 to 4 feet. The risk of rip currents in the nearshore waters is moderate.