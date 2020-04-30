ORLANDO, Fla. — The last day of April will bring showers and storms as the leading edge of another cooler and drier air mass slides in with a cold front.

A few storms may be on the strong side early in the day with winds more than 40 to 50 mph.

Things will clear out from the west and rain will taper by the afternoon.

Sunshine will quickly resume on Friday, lasting through the weekend. Initially, Friday will be cooler and less humid, but it won’t take long for things to warm up.

Mid- to upper 80s will resume over the weekend with plenty of sun carrying into the start of next week.

Beach and Boating Conditions

These conditions will make it hazardous for boaters.

Those in small craft are urged to use caution with winds from the west around 15 knots and seas of 3 to 5 feet.

Once high pressure returns over the weekend, favorable boating conditions are anticipated.