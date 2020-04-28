ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will provide another tranquil day across Central Florida.

Like Monday, we’ll find plenty of sun and comfortable humidity levels. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s inland while upper 70s prevail at the coast where it will be a bit more breezy.

The typical high for this time of year is 85 degrees, so we will top out just below that average.

We’ll see another warm and dry day on Wednesday before clouds thicken leading to late night rain, lasting through the first part of Thursday.

A cold front will usher in scattered showers and storms, offering the best chance of rain for the week. Behind it, sunshine will return as quiet weather resumes for the latter part of the week and into the weekend.

It will be slightly cooler on Friday before highs climb back to the upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday.

Beach and Boating Conditions

With an east wind of 10 to 15 knots, it may be choppy at times for boaters but generally expect improving conditions on the water.

Seas will lower to 2 to 3 feet offshore.