ORLANDO, Fla. — After much need rain fell throughout the day on Friday, today will not be as active.

Skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be in Brevard County later this afternoon and into the early evening. Most spots will be drier today and skies will be mostly cloudy.

It will still be warm and muggy this afternoon with highs reaching close to 90 degrees in spots. Any rain and storms will taper this evening.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. There could be a few light showers by daybreak on Sunday morning as a disturbance tracks into Central Florida. Sunday will be the brighter day of the two weekend days, but hot. Afternoon temperatures will reach to near 90 degrees.

So if you have outdoor plans on Sunday make sure you’re taking breaks in the shade, drinking plenty of water and applying the sunscreen.

Relatively cooler air with lower humidity will arrive for Monday. Highs will be back in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Morning temperatures will dip back into the upper 50s and lower 60s for the start of the week. Skies will stay dry and quiet through Thursday. Thursday will be the next opportunity for scattered rain and storms. This is when another front will clip Central Florida.

Beach and Boating Conditions

Surfers conditions will be very poor with an east/east-southeasterly swell. Wave heights will be running at 1 to 2 feet with a moderate risk of rip currents. Mariners, there will be the chance for storms especially along the Brevard County coast. Winds will be out of the south at 5 to 10 knots with seas running at 2 to 3 feet. There will be a light chop on the intracoastal.